Arrests

6/23 at 9:15 p.m. Shane Erskine, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from June 23-29.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from June 23-29.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from June 23-29.

