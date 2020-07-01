Arrests
6/23 at 9:15 p.m. Shane Erskine, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Summonses
No summonses were reported from June 23-29.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from June 23-29.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from June 23-29.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: June 20-27
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: June 23-29
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Bridgton police chief leaves for job in New Hampshire
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: June 22-29
-
American Journal
Retirements leave big boots to fill at Gorham Fire Department