Singer-songwriter Amy Allen has just released the first single from her forthcoming solo album on Warner Records, the label that signed her last year.
“Queen of Silver Linings” came out today, and it’s a tender, impassioned ballad that’s got “hit” written all over it.
Allen grew up in Windham and South Portland and graduated from Wayneflete School in 2010. She moved to Los Angeles a few years ago and starting writing hit songs for the likes of Selena Gomez and Halsey.
Now it’s her time to shine as an artist, and if this first single is any indication, we can expect to hear a lot more about Allen in the coming months.
Here’s “Queen of Silver Linings:”
