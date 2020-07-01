Unemployed Mainers are now able to access extended jobless benefits under a federal program enacted by the Maine Department of Labor.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation grants an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to people who have run out of normal weekly payments.

Maine’s unemployment system and a federal program for those ineligible for state assistance provide 26 weeks of payments to people who are out of work. The newly-enacted program extends those benefits further if they are exhausted.

Extended payments were part of a federal unemployment expansion passed through the CARES Act in March. The law also granted an additional $600 per week for unemployed workers and made people such as self-employed and contract workers eligible for jobless benefits.

“The Maine Department of Labor has reached another milestone and implemented the last of the new federal unemployment programs,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a statement. “However, there is still work to do, as we continue to take claims and pay benefits at extraordinary levels.”

Maine paid out $882 million in unemployment benefits between March 15 and June 20.

People who have exhausted their initial run of benefits will have to file a new initial claim with the state’s unemployment bureau to continue receiving payments, the department said.

People who go back to work part-time may continue receiving weekly benefits. As long as someone earns less than $5 over their weekly benefit amount stay eligible for partial benefits, the department said. If someone receives at least $1 in jobless aid, they are eligible for the additional $600 in weekly federal benefits.

That additional payment runs out on July 25.

