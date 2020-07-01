AUGUSTA — Maine marijuana regulators have created new rules about sample collections that are expected to make the state’s testing system less burdensome.
Maine approved adult use marijuana in 2016 and has been in the process of crafting rules and regulations about sales since. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the rollout in recent months.
The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said the state now has the ability to license and regulate sample collectors. The collectors will be workers who collect samples of marijuana and marijuana products for testing on behalf of marijuana testing facilities and other adult marijuana use establishments, the office said.
The testing facilities themselves were previously responsible for the collection of samples. The marijuana office said that would have been burdensome because of the size of the state.
The rules were emergency adopted and are effective until at least Sept. 22, the office said.

