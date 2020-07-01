DANVERS, Mass. – Linda Iacopucci, born April 23, 1953, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 after battling cancer at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, Mass. Originally from Reading, Mass., Linda spent many weekends and holidays with family at Higgins Beach. Linda was predeceased by her father, Mario Iacopucci, and is survived by her mother, Dorothy, of Scarborough; and her two beloved daughters, Jessica and husband Daniel Lee of Houston, and Carina Berg and partner Sam Lau of Burlington, Vt. She leaves behind her three loving brothers and their spouses, Ronnie and Valerie Iacopucci of Redondo Beach, Calif., Leo Iacopucci and Catherine Lorello-Snow of South Portland, and Michael and Donna Iacopucci of Belmont, N.H., along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Given the uncertain times, the family is waiting to hold a celebration of life. Please visit https://bostoncremation.org/obituaries for more information.

