Maine-made, produced film advances to semifinals in global project

After winning the Boston-area competition in the global “48 Hour Film Project,” a short film by a Maine team produced in Midcoast went on to represent New England in the national semifinals for a chance to represent the U.S. in the international finals.

“Wrong Lanes,” shot at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick on June 6, was selected by three judges as “the Best Boston Movie of the 48 Hour Global Film Challenge.” Made by King of Hearts Films with a cast and crew of nine – all of whom are Maine residents – it was the only film made in Maine for the challenge.

Rob Nixon of South Portland produced and directed “Wrong Lanes” and also acted in the film and edited it. Miles Perry of Cape Elizabeth edited as well and acted in the production. Portland resident Tim Ouillette was the cinematographer and also an actor; Garrick Hoffman, also of Portland, was a gaffer. Cody Curtus of Bath acted and was a gaffer. David Jester of Brunswick was on production design. Others on the team included Ronney Clement of Poland, Blake Wright and Mariah Larocque, both of Bangor.

“The fact that a local Maine team competed and won, versus the pros of Boston, is something we are extremely proud of,” Nixon said.

In addition to being announced as the winner for the Boston region, “Wrong Lanes” also garnered several awards, including “Best Director” and “Best Actor” for Nixon, “Best Editor” for Nixon and Miles Perry, “Best Cinematography” for Tim Ouillette and, of course, “Best Film.”

The winners of each U.S. city – 22 total – compete in a tournament-style bracket, based on voting, to determine the winner for the United States. Then the winner of each country competes to be the overall global champion.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Portland Museum of Art announced the promotion of Shalini Le Gall to chief curator, Susan Donnell and Harry W. Konkel curator of European art and director of academic engagement. Le Gall will conceive and develop exhibitions, gallery installations and programs that will enhance community engagement, access to the museum’s collection and the range of exhibitions the museum can present. Le Gall joined the museum in early 2020 as the Susan Donnell and Harry W. Konkel curator of European art and director of academic engagement after five years at the Colby College Museum of Art.

Ecomaine Board of Directors unanimously approved Scarborough Public Works Director Mike Shaw as board chairman for FY 2021. Rounding out the slate of officers are Erik Street, Yarmouth, vice chairman; Bill Shane, Cumberland, treasurer; and Caleb Hemphill, Falmouth, secretary.

The Portland Housing Authority welcomed longtime affordable housing professional Brian Frost as its new asset manager. Frost began his career in affordable housing at the Maine State Housing Authority in 1992. Before joining the Portland Housing Authority he was senior vice president at Subsidized Housing Partners.

Granted

Rachel Knight, owner of Destination Occupation, and Molly Thompson, owner of Pretty Flours, will each receive $500 for their marketing projects from New Ventures Maine.

United Way of Greater Portland’s Brick & Beam Society awarded $20,000 to LearningWorks, Side x Side and The Telling Room for a collaborative Summer STEAM program for elementary students for projects that target early childhood learning and STEM programming for children in preschool through eighth grade.

Recognition

Jordan Parks of Portland was one of six Maine residents who received Brookie Awards as part of the Rising program by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which recognizes and celebrates young environmental leaders who are creatively and effectively tackling environmental issues. Parks is a sustainable materials artist who uses art as a medium to cultivate connections between people and places and to encourage activism. She developed and curated two outdoor interactive art exhibitions, “Surface First Tilts West” on Little Chebeague Island in 2017 and “Windward Exhibition” on SailMaine’s old sails in 2019.

