Maine artists across genres who have been hurt by the pandemic, either by illness or loss of work, are encouraged to apply to the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation of Rockland for emergency assistance. The foundation is offering $100,000 to 40 artists, with individual grants of $2,500. The money can be used to cover professional expenses, food, shelter, medical costs, childcare and other similar expenses.

The deadline for applying is midnight Aug. 1.

Grants are available to visual, performing, literary and traditional artists. Applicants must be 18 or older and living and working as practicing artists in Maine for at least one year and not enrolled in any educational institution. The application must include a short narrative that offers background about the artist and details the negative impact of the pandemic – the closure of exhibition venues, loss of gigs and performances, loss of studio space or work. The application also must include five work samples and a bio.

Jurors are Brian Hinrichs, executive director, Bangor Symphony Orchestra; Suzette McAvoy, director of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art; and Theresa Secord, an artist and consultant to the First Peoples Fund.

For details and to apply, visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.com/emergency-relief-grant.

