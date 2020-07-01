Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 23-29.
Summonses
6/23 at 10:27 a.m. Richard Bard, 25, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
6/24 at 1:25 a.m. David Levasseur, 34, of Free Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road on a charge of criminal speed.
6/24 at 10:42 p.m. Nicole Taro, 48, of Post Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
6/22 at 1:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Republic Avenue.
6/23 at 10:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
6/23 at 2:05 p.m. Outdoor fire complaint on Merganser Lane.
6/23 at 2:12 p.m. Mulch fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
6/26 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Mallett Drive.
6/26 at 3:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
6/26 at 5:51 p.m. Mutual aid to Freeport.
6/29 at 5:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
6/29 at 7:42 p.m. Electrical hazard on River Road.
6/29 at 9:52 p.m. Medical call on Genthner Way.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from June 22-29.
