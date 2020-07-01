Lakes Region voters will head to the polls July 14 to select a winner in a Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, decide on referenda and elect local officials.

For registered Democrats, three candidates are vying to run against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November: Sara Gideon of Freeport, Bre Kidman of Saco and Betsy Sweet of Hallowell. The race is uncontested for the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, as well as representative to Congress.

Find out more Read the State of Maine Voter Guide here. Learn more voting absentee and request an absentee ballot here. Find your municipal clerk, voting district and polling place here.

There are also two state referendums on the ballot. The first seeks approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30 million in federal, private, local or other funds. The second question seeks approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit. The bond would be used to match an estimated $275 million in federal and other funding.

There are no primaries in the region for state Senate and House races.

All towns are limiting the flow of people to voting booths and encourage absentee voting. Residents can request an absentee ballot by calling their municipal clerk or visiting maine.gov.

Bridgton

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Incumbents Robert P. Murphy and George Frederick Packard will face challengers James W. Kidder, Bernard N. King Jr., Robert J. McHatton Sr., Paul A. Tworog and George Paul Waterhouse for the three-year terms.

For the Planning Board, incumbents Charles Kenneth Gibbs and Daniel J. Harden are running unopposed for the three-year-term seat and one-year-term seat, respectively. There are no candidates for a one-year-term alternate position.

There are two open local seats available on the Lake Region School District Board of Directors. Incumbent Pamela O. Brucker is running unopposed for the three-year term. Incumbent Cynthia LeBlanc is not running for reelection.

Residents will vote to approve the town’s $7.6 million budget, as well as to appropriate $3.35 million from anticipated revenues, the unassigned fund balance, Bridgton Trust Fund and Moose Pond Trust Fund to reduce property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year. Other questions on the ballot include to raise and appropriate $855,396 in county fees and taxes, and to appropriate $200,070 from the Community Development Block Grant Capital Reserve for projects and $330,000 from the Route 302 Tax Increment Development Program for projects.

Information for SAD 61 budget was not available.

Voters will also be asked to approve two ordinances: one to allow and regulate certain marijuana establishments and the second for routine updates to the land use ordinance to clarify dimensional requirements.

Voting will take place at the Bridgton Town Hall at 26 North High St. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casco

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Robert MacDonald and incumbent Holly Hancock are running unopposed for the three-year terms. Incumbent Calvin Nutting is not seeking reelection.

For the Lake Region School District Board of Directors, there is one local three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Philip Shane is running unopposed.

Residents will vote on the town’s municipal budget July 28.

Gray

For the Town Council, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbents Sandra Carder and Dan Maguire are running unopposed.

For the Gray-New Gloucester School District Board of Directors, there are two three-year local seats open. Incumbents Anne Rowe and Meaghen Kenney are running unopposed.

Residents will vote to approve the Gray-New Gloucester School District’s $28.2 million budget, $10,339,449 of which will be paid by Gray taxpayers.

Residents will also vote to approve the town’s $9 million municipal budget.

Voting will take place at the Newbegin Community Center at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Naples

There are two open seats for the Board of Selectpersons. Incumbents James Grattelo and Kevin Rogers will face challengers Marie A. Kushner, Robert Nyberg, Richard Robinson and Theodore Shane for the three-year terms.

There is one local, three-year seat open on the Lake Region School District Board of Directors. Incumbent Jennifer D. Christiansen is running unopposed.

On the Planning Board, there is one three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Douglas Bogdan is running unopposed. There are no nominees for the two alternate seats. Incumbents Robert Nyberg and Rick Parashak are not seeking reelection for the three-year terms.

For the Budget Committee, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbents Robert Nyberg and Caleb Humphrey are not seeking reelection. There are no nominees.

On June 25, voters approved the town’s municipal budget of $4.1 million and to raise in taxes $567,292 for county fees and $7,926,467 in local contributions to SAD 61. Further information about the SAD 61 budget was not available.

Voting will take place at the Town Office municipal gym at 15 Village Green Lane. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Gloucester

For the Board of Selectmen, there is one open seat. Peter Bragdon and Paul Larrivee Jr. are running for the three-year-term. Incumbent Joseph S. Davis is not seeking reelection.

There is one three-year local seat open on the Gray-New Gloucester Board of Directors. Incumbent Gary Harriman is not seeking reelection. There are no candidates.

Residents will also vote to approve the town’s $8 million municipal budget and SAD 15’s budget, $5,699,032 of which will be paid by New Gloucester taxpayers.

Voting will take place at the fire station at 611 Lewiston Road. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Raymond

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Incumbents Samuel Gifford and Lawrence A. Taylor III are running unopposed for the three-year terms.

For the Budget-Finance Committee, there are two three-year seats open. Incumbents Dana Desjardins and Crystal Rogers are not seeking reelection. There are no candidates.

For the Windham-Raymond School District Board of Directors, there is one local three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Anna Keeney is running unopposed.

Residents will vote to approve the town’s $5 million municipal budget, as well as RSU 14’s $50.8 million budget, $10.73 million of which will be paid by Raymond taxpayers.

Voting will take place at the Jordan Small Middle School gym at 423 Webbs Mills Road. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sebago

For the Board of Selectmen, Assessors and Overseer of the Poor, there are three open seats. For the two three-year-term seats, Ann Farley and Philip Lowe are running unopposed. Incumbents Christopher Harrington and Timothy Mayberry are not seeking reelection. For the two-year-term seat, Timothy Mayberry is running unopposed. The seat is currently vacant.

For the Budget Committee, there are two three-year seats open. Incumbent Carol Maddox is running unopposed. Incumbent Nick Harrington is not seeking reelection. There are no other candidates.

For the Sebago School Board of Directors, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbent Tina Vanasse is running unopposed. Incumbent Donelle Allen is not seeking reelection.

Residents approved the town’s $2.6 million municipal budget and the Sebago School District’s $3.74 million budget at an in-person town meeting on June 23.

Standish

For the Town Council, there are three three-year terms available. In Area 2, incumbent Joseph Paul is running unopposed. In Area 4, incumbent Brian Libby is running unopposed. Greg Sirpis and Walter Butler are running for the at-large seat. Incumbent Steve Nesbitt is not seeking reelection.

For the Budget Committee, there are six open seats: two three-year at-large seats, three two-year at-large seats and one one-year-term at-large seat. There are no candidates. Incumbents Sandra Cloutier and Kathleen Woodbrey, who currently hold a three-year and two-year seat, respectively, are not seeking reelection. The other four seats are currently vacant.

For the Planning Board, there are five open seats. The three-year seats represent Area 1, Area 3 and at-large seat. Area 2 and the other at-large seat are one-year terms. Incumbents Roland Cloutier, Jolene Whittemore, Pat Frechette and Cheryl Kimball are not seeking reelection. The Area 2 seat is currently vacant.

Incumbent John M. Sargent is running unopposed for the at-large seat, Standish residency, on the Bonny Eagle School District Board of Directors.

Residents approved the town’s $10.7 municipal budget at an in-person town meeting in June.

Voting will take place at the fire station at the Standish Municipal Center at 175 Northeast Road. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The SAD 6 budget validation referendum is expected to come later this summer.

Windham

Residents will vote to approve RSU 14’s $50.8 million budget and the $626,443 adult education budget, $23.15 million of which will be paid by Windham taxpayers. There is a minor capital bond referendum on the question of a $2.6 million zero-interest loan from the Maine Department of Education to health and safety compliance renovations at five RSU 14 schools, as well as district-wide improvements. The loan forgiveness program means the district will only have to repay up to 59.8% of the loan, or about $1.55 million.

Residents voted to approve the town’s $24.8 municipal budget at an in-person town meeting in June. Town Council and the Windham-Raymond School Board elections take place in November.

Voting will take place at Windham High School’s main gym at 406 Gray Road. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

