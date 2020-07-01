Charles S. Parent, 50, of Windham was arrested on June 20 on a charge of operating without a license.

Charles G. Doughty, 38, of Gorham was arrested on June 24 on a charge of aggravated assault.

Jarrod S. Weatherby, 22, of Windham was arrested on June 24 on charges of leaving scene of an accident with property damage, operating after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest.

Anna R. Rattigan, 35, of Portland was arrested on June 26 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Jennifer J. Worthley, 49, of Standish was arrested on June 26 on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior.

A male, 17, was arrested on June 27 on a charge of illegal possession of less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

Michael R. Silva, 25, of Windham was arrested on June 27 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: