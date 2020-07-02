OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Based on the mandate from Governor Janet Mills in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRONMAN 70.3 Maine triathlon, originally scheduled for Aug. 30 in Old Orchard Beach will not take place in 2020. It will return on August 29, 2021.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” according to a press release from IRONMAN public relations.

Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email with further details.

