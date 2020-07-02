Based on public health recommendations from the state and CDC, Bath will allow greater public access to City Hall starting Monday, July 6, according to a news release from the city.

City Hall, which has been accessible by appointment only since the start of June, will allow members of the public onto the first floor (where the City Clerk and Treasurer’s Offices are located) without an appointment starting Monday morning. Visitors coming to meet with other offices should continue to call ahead to schedule a meeting.

Municipal committees, City Council, and the Planning Board will continue to meet remotely until at least Friday, July 31.

Health precautions have not changed – visitors must wear a mask inside the building and maintain six-foot distancing while waiting to be seen. First floor offices will remain closed between noon and 1:00 p.m. for cleaning of the facilities.

City Hall states in its release that these new procedures are subject to change and they will be adjusted as necessary based on CDC recommendations, state of Maine Executive Orders and the needs of departments and the public.

