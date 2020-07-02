WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and associated state parties raised $141 million in June and brought in twice that amount for the full second quarter, topping the hauls from Donald Trump and Republicans in the those same periods.

The take is the biggest yet for either candidate during the 2020 campaign and Biden’s team celebrated the news that it had edged out Trump. “Not only is this a jaw-dropping sum of money, but we once again outraised Donald Trump!! And this is before we have our final numbers!” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in an email to supporters.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a combined $131 million in June. Their total for the full second quarter was $266 million.

June was the second consecutive month Biden had outraised Trump. In May, the Democratic nominee brought in $81 million, while the president garnered $74 million.

The Biden campaign said that 68% of its June donors were new and the average online donation was $34. The campaign also added 2.6 million people to its email list.

The president’s reelection effort has raised more than $947 million over the past two years, and has about $295 million cash on hand, it said. Biden, the DNC and related groups had raised $563.3 million through June.

Biden and Trump are both blowing out 2016 fundraising totals. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the DNC and state parties raised a combined $68.5 million in June. Trump and the Republicans took in $55 million that month, including $3.8 million of his own money.

Biden is leading Trump by 9.4 points in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls. Because of the coronavirus, which largely shut down the U.S. economy, his fundraising events have all been conducted virtually from his home in Delaware, sometimes paired with other politicians or entertainers.

An event last week with former President Barack Obama raised $11 million while one earlier in the month with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former rival Biden is considering picking as his running mate, brought in $6 million.

Trump’s campaign has sought to raise funds around his events, including his birthday and a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also appeared at two in-person fundraisers and has another planned for next week in Florida.

