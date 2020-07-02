New waste hauler

The town’s new curbside contractor, Casella Waste Inc., began work in town Wednesday.

There will be no changes to residential curbside collection, the Pay As You Throw Program, pickup schedule or holiday schedule. Town trash bags or tags are still required.

Casella replaces R.W. Herrick, which will continue to serve municipal departments but did not wish to continue residential, curbside service when that contract expired June 30.

For questions or more information, call Gorham Public Works Department at 892-3649, or Casella Waste at 464-0049.

For more information on town trash and recycling, visit gorham-me.org/public-works-department/pages/trash-and-recycling.

Volunteer op

The Lakes Region Senior Center on Acorn Street is seeking a volunteer to be editor and publisher of its monthly newsletter.

The current editor is retiring but is willing to train his replacement, the center said. A computer and supplies will be provided.

You do not need to be a senior to apply. If you like working with a computer and have an interest in putting this together, call Jeanne at 572-4042 or 732-425-0604.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 25 that the U.S. public debt was $26,301,202,679,011.40.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: