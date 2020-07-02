Arrests

Scott M. Frisco, 28, of Lewiston, on May 13 on charges of hold-house for other agency, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating vehicle without license, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, reckless conduct, speeding 30-35 mph and eluding an officer, on River Road, Standish.

Brendan L. Altovino, 30, of School Street, on May 16 on charges of probation hold-officer, violating condition of release, aggravated traffic/furnishing scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, in Gorham.

Thomas Roewer, 35, of Evergreen Drive, on May 18 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Melissa M. Waterman, 32, of Evergreen Drive, on May 18 on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Gregory P. Sundik, 43, of Wards Hill Road, on May 19 on charges of obstructing report of crime and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Adam S. Moore, 47, of Fryeburg, on May 21 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), operating while license suspended or revoked, terrorizing, attaching false plates, assault, violating condition of release, failure to notify owner of property damage accident, and criminal threatening, on Manchester Road, Standish.

Michael J. Miller, 55, of South Street, on May 24 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on South Street.

Melissa A. Stevens-Butts, 41, of Deering Road, on May 25 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, on County Road.

