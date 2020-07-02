Portland restaurants The Honey Paw and Eventide Oyster Co., owned by the same hospitality group, announced Wednesday night that they are closing temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They did not work on site while experiencing symptoms, and they did not interact with guests at any point when they were here,” read a statement posted on both restaurants’ social media sites. “We have had extensive contact tracing protocols in place since reopening and will be taking the necessary time to ensure that all staff members who may have had contact with this person are tested.”

The Middle Street restaurants, which are located next door to each other, did not say how long they expect to be closed, but “we are confident that we will smoothly and efficiently be able to work toward safely reopening as soon as possible. We hope to have an update very soon.”

Both businesses are owned by the same restaurant group, Big Tree Hospitality, which also owns Hugo’s. Hugo’s, also on Middle Street, closed for the summer in early June, citing its intimate dining atmosphere.

