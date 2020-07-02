Maine voters must consider our candidates’ positions on the environmental issues threatening Maine and the world. Maine will be especially affected by warming oceans damaging our fishing and lobster industries and by rising sea levels. Legislators must understand and act to prevent these threats. Fortunately for Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island, Heather Abbott, an experienced advocate for environmental action, is running for state representative.

Heather volunteered numerous hours to make sure Yarmouth does our part for the environment. She is chairperson of Yarmouth’s Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, which is responsible for ushering a successful municipal solar project and converting our street lights to energy-efficient LED bulbs. Heather has made environmental action a priority in Yarmouth and she will do the same in Augusta.

Laura Coroi

Yarmouth

