I read the letter in the June 25 Northern Forecaster posted by Benjamin Stevens about Timothy Shannon that refers to a comment by Tim during a town meeting on May 21. It alleges that Tim made a comment mocking people suffering from Tourette syndrome. This is not the Tim Shannon I know. My understanding is that Tim was trying to visualize multiple screens at the meeting and found himself shaking between the screens. In a failed attempt at self-effacing humor, Tim made a reference to himself as looking like he had Tourette syndrome.

I worked closely with Tim for nearly six years and I know that he is very empathetic with people with disabilities. I know that he would never have any malice toward any person with any disability. I understand how his comment could be interpreted in the worst possible light as crossing a line. Anyone who knows Tim well knows that he just made a mistake, for which he apologized. Tim is a pillar of the community, a dedicated husband, father and citizen. Sometimes people make mistakes. It doesn’t mean that they have a bad heart or soul. The cynical attempt to attack Tim is clearly for political reasons.

Wayne A. Keown

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: