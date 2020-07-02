These extraordinary times demand our best. In a field of strong candidates, Peter Fromouth stands out as the most qualified person to address our concerns. His experience in drafting legislation underscores his ability to negotiate and collaborate, an essential skill in such divisive times. He has created policy for, among others, the U.S. secretary of state and the Mission to the U.N. He has a thorough understanding of economics. He served as the executive director for the NYC Economic Policy Council.
Best of all, Peter is a thoughtful and creative problem solver. He is eager to take your concerns to Augusta and implement real change. Please join me in choosing Peter as our state rep.
Leslie Hyde
Yarmouth
