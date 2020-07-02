April Humphrey is the candidate Yarmouth needs to address the challenge of climate change locally. She has a proven commitment to advocating for renewable energy and solving environmental challenges.

She helped establish Yarmouth’s Renewable Energy and Sustainability Committee during her first year on the council and she is involved in the committee’s ongoing work. The committee was instrumental in finalizing plans for Yarmouth’s street lights to be converted to LED bulbs, which will save $60,000 annually. It developed a successful proposal for a municipal solar array that will provide 85% of Yarmouth’s municipal and school energy and will save $3 million over 20 years!

April has also been an outspoken advocate for protecting the health of the Royal River and its watershed.

I trust April to persist in making climate change a top priority for our town.

Elizabeth Pratt

Yarmouth

