As a lifelong resident of Westbrook who began serving the city at a young age, I get excited for others who do the same. I’ve watched Morgan Rielly grow up in a family of public service –it’s a family affair. Alongside his father Brendan’s nearly two decades of service, Morgan served as a Student Representative on the City Council with us.

Running to serve his hometown and represent the next generation in Augusta, he brings a tremendous amount of experience as an author focused on veterans, a paralegal for immigrants and his work on a presidential campaign. As a graduate of Westbrook High School and Bowdoin College, he will be dedicated, bringing thoughtful and intelligent leadership to the position.

I encourage everyone to join me and many others in supporting Morgan Rielly for District 34 of the Maine House of Representatives on Election Day July 14.

Mayor Michael Foley

Westbrook

