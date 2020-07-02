These are trying times that give us great cause to ponder, how we are going to get out of this? The needs and demands on government and social services seem to be overwhelming. I am thankful that the voters in Maine House District 48 have the opportunity to send a common sense, hard-working and smart individual to represent us in the next session of the legislature. Melanie Sachs will be a wonderful representative. She has a wealth of experience to call on in charting a course for a better Maine. And she listens! Please take the time to learn about Melanie. Once you do, I know that you will join me in voting for Melanie Sachs as our next representative in Maine House District 48.

Thomas D. Hall

Pownal

