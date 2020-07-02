I am writing to express my support for Tim Shannon for the Yarmouth Town Council. Tim is a clear, consistent, strong, thoughtful leader, organizer and advocate for the town’s schools, teachers and children.

Every year, I see Tim dig into the town’s budget details, ask thoughtful questions and help ensure our classrooms receive the resources they need. As the foundation of our modern economy, we all benefit from high-quality schools that provide young adults the skills they need in order to thrive.

In a consistent, clear, fact-based manner, Tim has called out the repeated, short-sighted calls for budget cuts that would damage our town. Tim demonstrates that he understands what matters most and how the town can help ensure the long-term success of our citizens.

Michael Burgmaier

Yarmouth

