Having practiced law for 40 years, I’ve learned what makes a great lawyer: diligence, preparedness and the ability to unpack hard problems to find good solutions. I’ve seen these qualities in Tim Shannon – who happens to be both a law partner of mine in Portland and my town councilor in Yarmouth. In particular, I’ve seen Tim bring the thoroughness and professionalism he has as a lawyer to his work on the council. Tim helped create the Yarmouth gun giveback program so residents could turn in unwanted guns and ammo. Yarmouth’s program became a model for other towns and last year towns in Southern Maine worked with the Maine Gun Safety Coalition to collect over 500 unwanted guns and recycle the metal. Tim’s early leadership was invaluable.

Bill Harwood

Yarmouth

