I am writing in support of Christopher Hickey’s candidacy for the Falmouth School Board.

Chris possesses the characteristics of an excellent school board member. He is hard working, asks difficult questions with a true interest in learning and makes decisions with integrity. Chris is genuine in his desire to support the students, educators and leadership of our fabulous school district. His past service on the Planning Board further reflects his dedication and concern for our community.

I am grateful that Chris has stepped forward as a candidate. If elected, I believe he will be a true asset to the board and he will exemplify strong leadership for our community. I hope you will join me in voting for Chris.

Julie Fraser

Falmouth

