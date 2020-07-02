If stores want our business, masks should be enforced

A survey conducted by the Southern Midcoast Chamber of Commerce found that over half the public is unlikely to go into stores, restaurants, gyms, etc. where staff and customers are not wearing masks. The message is clear, if retail establishments really want our business, they must ensure that everyone-staff and customers alike-observe mandatory public health measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

But many of the stores that I have sought to enter are not doing so, and I am avoiding them. In several, staff were standing behind counters with no masks. In others, signs warned that masks were required by the CDC to enter, but customers were blithely ignoring them and store staff were not even asking them to do so. And in a few, neither signs nor masks were to be found. All but one rejected my request that they observe the law.

We need to revise the old adage, “no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service,” and for stores, “no masks no custom.” Let’s all do our best to open responsibly, keep everyone well, and avoid reigniting the pandemic like Texas, Arizona, and Florida.

If stores, restaurants, and customers can’t act responsibly to keep us all healthy, then they don’t deserve to open, and we will not patronize them.

I wear a mask to protect myself and others; I expect no less from them. It is common decency and respect for others, to say nothing of what we must do if we are to end the pandemic and return to normalcy.

Thomas Spear,

Arrowsic

Vote Daughtry One of the attractive things about Brunswick is its vibrant downtown, filled with wonderful, local small businesses. We used to live in Connecticut and a defining feature of our town, which was about the same size, was the predominance of chain stores, no sidewalks, no trees, just cement and impersonal box stores that were easily replaceable. One of the positives of Mattie Daughtry is her close ties to Brunswick – she grew up here and returned to start a business and serve the public- with four terms in the Maine State Legislature. When she was young, and thinking about public service, women like Hannah Pingree and Olympia Snowe inspired and encouraged her. She has a strong interest in higher education and addressing problems with student debt. We’d love to see her join the Senate! We are able to vote early this year at certain locations, and encourage voters to support Mattie in her bid to fill Brownie Carson’s seat in the Maine Senate!

Esther Mechler,

Brunswick

