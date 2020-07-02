Interested in speaking up for a Maine child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program is holding its fall training for volunteer advocates on Aug. 11-14. The online, four-day training is free, and participants learn about all aspects of child advocacy.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of a CASA’s work is to investigate the case and then advise the court of what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by staff attorneys. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

Last year, hundreds of children had a volunteer CASA who served as the child’s voice in court. Right now, there are more foster children than CASAs. If you have a big heart and are willing to speak up for a Maine child, we invite you to apply to become a CASA. You must be 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Along with completing an application, you will need to provide three references and consent to a criminal and child protection background check.

Are you ready to stand up for a child who needs you? If so, we hope you can join us for our online training on August 11-14. You can find out more about the Maine CASA Program and access the application by visiting our website at www.casaofmaine.org.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe, Esq. at 213-2864 or by e-mail at: [email protected]

