THOMASTON – Frederick Post Rector Jr., 98, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his beloved wife Marian by his side, after a brief period of declining health.Born March 23, 1922, in Boston to Frederick Post and Kathryn (Roth) Rector. He graduated from Needham High School in 1940, joined the U.S. Navy, and served in World War II until 1945. He was proud of his service as a Quartermaster aboard the destroyers, USS Edison (DD-439) and the USS John Hood (DD-655), in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Later in life, he was invited to join an Honor Flight to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.He married Jane Darling Christison in 1948. Together they made their early life in Needham, Mass. and had four children: Rick, Chris, Tim, and Melissa. Fred worked in the Boston family business of F.P. Rector Co., a wholesaler of poultry products in the North End, and he eventually took over the business from his father. Fred led a busy and accomplished life. As a young father, he took pleasure in camping, bird hunting, fishing, and exploring with his boys. Melissa enjoyed a special place in her father’s heart as his only girl. In 1970 the family moved to mid-coast Maine where Fred established The Pine Tree Shop in Camden, a paint, wallpaper and framing store. Fred continued to work in the shop after his son Chris and his wife Betsy took over the business and expanded it into the Bayview Gallery. He was a favorite of many customers of the shop who came to see him as much as the art. Fred was a faithful communicant of the Episcopal church throughout his adult life, serving as senior warden of Christ Church in Needham, Mass. and later as a member of several mid-coast Maine Episcopal congregations before spending the last few years of his life at St. John Baptist Episcopal Church in Thomaston. After retiring Fred spent many hours studying American history and volunteering at the General Henry Knox Museum in Thomaston, serving as a docent for tours and appearing in the popular Fourth of July Parade.Fred met and married the light of his life, Marian, in 1988. Together they traveled all over the United States and Canada, often by train. Fred and Marian also enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends and family, caretaking Marian’s family cottage on Lake St. George, and walking the Rockland Harbor Trail. Even after losing his vision to macular degeneration, Marian, a registered nurse, helped him to continue his almost daily harbor outings, where they would greet regular walkers and favorite dogs, especially Cargo. Fred was also most appreciative of the doctors and staff at the Togus VA Medical Center, always complimenting their care.Fred remained active for all of his 98 years, especially enjoying recounting tales from the past, of which there were many. He will long be missed and remembered by family and friends as a remarkable, kind and generous man.Predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Jane Coles; his daughter, Melissa; and his sisters, Frances Sewall and Isabel Russell.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marian; his sons, Frederick “Rick” and his wife Karin of Camden, Christopher “Chris” and his wife Betsy of Thomaston, Timothy “Tim” and his wife Mary of Waterville; son-in-law Michael Bourque and his wife Kendra of Portland; his stepchildren, Marcia Holman and her partner Gary Crimmins of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Stephen Walen and his wife Nicki of Lewiston, Joyce Witham and her husband Kevin of Reading, Mass., and Robert Walen and his wife Monique of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren include Amanda Rector Blazek and her husband Matthew, Matthew Rector, Samuel Rector and his wife Kelly, Luke Rector, Sarah Wheeler and her husband Aaron Sherkow, Nathaniel Rector and his partner Dominique Mayo, William and Kate Bourque, Moira and Madelyn Danse, Alexander, Nicholas and Audrey Witham, Christopher and Michael Walen, Deven Blake; and great-grandchildren, Max and Annelise; Quinn and Jameson; and Emelia, Brantley and Thomas. No public services will be held as Fred’s family will honor his life privately.To share a memory or condolence with Feed’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.comArrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Those who wish may make donations in Fred’s memory to: The Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist200 Main St.Thomaston, ME 04861The Good Shepard Food BankP.O. Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211or thePope Memorial Animal ShelterP.O. Box 1294Rockland, ME 04841

