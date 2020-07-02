SACO – Noelie Houle, of The Landing in Saco (formerly of Zephyrhills, Fla.) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Noelie was born in Paris, France, daughter of Noe Illiade also of Paris, France. While she was working in Germany, she met her husband, Harvey Houle (now deceased) who was in World War II. Noelie lived through the War. The town where she was living was bombed and she ran into the street into a bomb hole which was over 20 feet deep to hide. Noelie could not get out and spent three days in the rain in the bomb hole. On the third day, the Americans battalion showed up and placed a ladder in the hole. While she climbed the ladder, the sergeant noticed that she spoke French and summoned “Frenchy” from out back to interpret. Frenchy ended up being her husband, Harvey, and after the war, he sent her money and Noelie came to the United States to live. Noelie and her husband owned two motels/hotels during her lifetime, one in Lewiston and one in Old Orchard Beach. When she married her husband, they were both active in camping, skiing, swimming, water-skiing, fishing (both summer and winter), scuba diving, and Noelie was an artist, painting, sewing, and crafts. She loved to play bingo and belonged to the Red Hat Society in Biddeford and the 50-plus Club at the Ross Center also in Biddeford. Noelie traveled all over the world with her husband during her lifetime. Noelie is survived by her daughter, Diane Houle Dunn, and Diane’s husband, Peter F. Dunn, of Dayton; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. No services will be held. Burial will be with her husband in Lewiston at St. Peter’s Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book