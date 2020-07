STANDISH – Susan C. (Brown) Legere, 74, passed away on June 30, 2020.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at the Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton.

