BATH — None of the 28 animals trapped and euthanized in Bath by wildlife experts in March were carrying the rabies virus, according to a report issued by the city Thursday.

Twenty-four raccoons and four skunks were caught by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. However, no foxes, the species responsible for 18 attacks on people and pets in the city over the span of a year, were captured in the cage traps.

The program, which cost the city $26,611 and spanned from March 16 to March 30, was approved by the city council in February. The trapping program was designed to reduce the density of animal species that can carry rabies, including gray fox, red fox, skunk and raccoon.

Wildlife experts set an average of 100 traps a night. They also caught 10 gray squirrels, 10 opossums, two red squirrels, two porcupines, a rat and a woodchuck, which were all released. Three cats were caught and turned over to the city’s animal control offer.

