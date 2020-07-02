SACO — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine (RMHC Maine) has recently received a $50,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) to help fund a 15-room expansion of its Portland House. The new space will provide an additional 5,475 nights of comfort per year for the families of pediatric patients.

The expansion will give RMHC Maine more space to better accommodate large families and provide comfort for long-stay families in need of a “home away from home” while their child receives medical care. After initially breaking ground in 2019, the new addition is scheduled to open later this year, according to a press release from Saco & Biddeford Savings.

“This donation towards our expansion will make a significant impact on our ability to provide hope, comfort and compassion to Maine families only a short distance away from their child’s care,” said RMHC Maine Development Director Alicia Milne. “We’re grateful for the support of Saco & Biddeford Savings to help give families the strength they need in facing their child’s medical journey ahead.”

“Having a child in the hospital is stressful and can be overwhelming,” said Bob Quentin, president and CEO of SBSI. “We’re proud to support RMHC Maine in building more space to help alleviate the emotional and financial burden placed on families during such a difficult time.”

The completion of the expansion corresponds with the 25th anniversary of the opening of RMHC Maine’s Portland House in 1995. To celebrate, the nonprofit is attempting to raise an additional $25,000. Donations of $25 are encouraged to commemorate each year of support that the Portland House has provided. Individuals can make their donations online or by mail to 250 Brackett Street, Portland, ME, 04102.

RMHC Maine is also asking that the community send pictures and videos showing support. Pictures can be sent to [email protected] or messaged on Facebook (@RMHCME) or Instagram (@RMHCMaine).

