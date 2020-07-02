Arrests

6/22 at 9:53 a.m. Tansey Grace Hughes, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested at Broadturn and Hearn roads by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a warrant.

6/25 at 12:41 p.m. Christopher Micha DiMastrantonio, 31, of West Bath, was arrested in South Portland (street not given) by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/24 at 1:33 p.m. Leah Boulard, 33, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh MacAulay on a charge of shoplifting.

6/24 at 2:22 p.m. Alexandra Conley, 30, of Raymond, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Roundwood Drive by Officer Breagh MacAulay on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/25 at 7:15 p.m. Alicia Mendez, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/26 at 4:45 p.m. John Brunette Jr., 25, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/26 at 5:09 p.m. Nicholas James Grantz, 23, of Dayton, was issued a summons at Holmes and Two Rod roads by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/26 at 5:44 p.m. Todd Denson, 60, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and attaching false plates.

6/27 at 5:07 p.m. Holly Pinkham, 31, of Windham, was issued a summons at Beech Ridge and Gorham roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/27 at 5:36 p.m. Elinor-Jade Leonard, 20, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons at Saco and Brackett streets by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/28 at 5:59 p.m. Richard Ducharme, 33, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls/EMS

