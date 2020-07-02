Arrests

6/12 at 6:11 p.m. Emmanuel Silvasto Samson, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. At the same time and place, Sugelle Osman Warsame, 27, of Rochester, Minnesota, was arrested on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drugs and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/12 at 7:21 p.m. Nicholas Currier, 32, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of burglary and violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 10:18 p.m. Carl Littlefield, 36, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/13 at 10:32 p.m. Daniel Mattin, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 12:42 a.m. Brandon Cote, listed as a transient, was arrested on Casco Bay Bridge by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, operating under the influence (drugs), driving after habitual offender suspension and violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 12:04 p.m. Caleb Pelky, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 6 p.m. Lindsay Thompson, 30, of Westbrook, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

6/18 at 11:29 p.m. Tabitha Richards, 42, listed as a transient, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsey on a warrant.

6/19 at 1:58 a.m. Meghan Gallagher-Stubbs, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

6/20 at 2:32 a.m. Anneta Kapustyanskaya, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/23 at 4:37 p.m. Aliyah Palmer, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Baltimore Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/24 at 10:51 a.m. Ryan Carey, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Soule Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a warrant and charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

6/26 at 12:13 a.m. Nathaniel Rines, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/26 at 7:46 p.m. Lacey Richardson, 37, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/26 at 7:48 p.m. Heather A. Cote, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a warrant.

Summonses

6/16 at 7:54 p.m. Harrison Linfield, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Grandview Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/17 at 10:17 p.m. A 10-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Lydia Lane by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and terrorizing.

6/18 at 8:24 p.m. Brian Jeffery Latham, 32, of Arundel, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of failing to register a vehicle and violating conditions of release. At the same time and place, Amanda Rose Merrifield, 34, of Arundel, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/19 at 7:22 p.m. Kimberly Ann Nisbet, 46, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/21 at 10:07 p.m. Ikran Abdi, 20, of Windham, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of theft of services.

6/22 at 12:38 a.m. Russel Flaherty, 49, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

6/26 at 3:23 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on O’Neil Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of a minor consuming liquor.

Fire calls

6/23 at 6:33 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

6/23 at 7:23 p.m. Brush or grass fire on Highland (street or avenue not given).

6/24 at 10:07 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Broadway.

6/24 at 2:32 p.m. Minor vehicle accident on Route 703.

6/24 at 4:50 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

6/25 at 11:10 a.m. Overheated motor on Maine Mall Road.

6/25 at 3:25 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

6/25 at 6:02 p.m. False fire alarm on Casco Bay Bridge.

6/25 at 6:53 p.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

6/26 at 2:50 a.m. False fire alarm on Pleasant Avenue.

6/26 at 4:17 a.m. False fire alarm on Anthoine Street.

6/26 at 9:30 a.m. Mulch fire on Western Avenue.

6/26 at 2:23 p.m. Telephone/cable wire down on Roosevelt Street.

6/26 at 4:48 p.m. False fire alarm on Anthoine Street.

6/26 at 4:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Brickhill Avenue.

6/26 at 7:11 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

6/26 at 10:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Gary L Maietta Way.

6/26 at 10:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Highland Avenue.

6/26 at 11:02 p.m. Station coverage on Broadway.

6/26 at 11:37 p.m. Station coverage on Union Street.

6/27 at 5:59 p.m. Telephone/cable wire down on Bowdoin Avenue.

6/27 at 11:34 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Jamestown Court.

6/28 at 12:31 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Maine Mall Road.

6/28 at 7:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

6/29 at 12:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Providence Avenue.

6/29 at 12:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

6/29 at 2:03 p.m. False fire alarm on Allen Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 70 calls from June 23-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: