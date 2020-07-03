The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 45 additional coronavirus cases but no additional deaths on Friday.

To date, Maine has recorded 3,373 confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. While the state has yet to see the large surges in new cases being reported elsewhere around the country, the numbers in Maine have increased during the past week as more tests are conducted.

Maine averaged 39 new cases per day for the week ending Friday compared to an average of 27 cases daily for the seven-day period ending on June 26. The two-week average stood at 33 new cases daily on Friday versus 31 cases per day for the 14 days ending on June 19.

But the number of deaths among individuals with COVID-19 held steady at 105 for a third straight day.

After accounting for the 105 deaths and the 2,731 individuals who have recovered, the Maine CDC was reporting 537 “active” cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That is an increase of 12 from Thursday’s figure and gives Maine a seven-day average of 510 active cases compared to 453 cases for the week ending on June 26.

Maine businesses are gearing up for a somewhat busier holiday weekend — but nowhere near as busy as a typical July 4 holiday — as more out-of-state visitors begin vacationing in the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills cracked those doors open a bit more by announcing that residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would no longer be required to receive a COVID-19 test or quarantine in Maine for 14 days because of low rates of the virus in those previously hard-hit states. Residents of those states joined their counterparts from New Hampshire and Vermont in being exempt from the testing or quarantine requirements.

Most businesses are now allowed to be open in Maine, albeit with restrictions in many cases.

Restaurants statewide were allowed to resume indoor service last month as long as they space patrons out and follow a lengthy list of health and safety guidelines. Hotels, campgrounds and other lodging establishments were also permitted to resume accepting out-of-state guests but are expected to ensure that visitors from non-exempt states have either tested negative within the previous 72 hours or quarantined for 14 days in Maine. But industry representatives contend those requirements are too restrictive to lure many tourists from states where COVID-19 tests are more difficult to obtain.

Arcades, amusement parks, bowling alleys and entertainment venues were allowed to reopen with restrictions on July 1. But bars and brewery tasting rooms without restaurant licenses are still limited to outdoor service.

Mills is also expected to issue a new executive order in the coming days requiring large retailers, restaurants, tasting rooms and other businesses in most of Maine’s coastal counties to enforce the state’s face covering requirement.

