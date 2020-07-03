If your home search began before the pandemic, there’s a chance that your list of desirables has changed along with your daily lifestyle. Perhaps a big back yard bumped a particular zip code down the list of must-haves. Sure, open concept is great for entertaining, even if the gathering is intimate, but wouldn’t some doors be helpful with multiple household members working or studying from home through the fall?

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home checks all those boxes, along with being well-maintained and invested in since it was built in 2002, including all new kitchen appliances. Located in Gorham, home to the University of Southern Maine, this property is close to the bustle of Portland and ocean beaches, but even closer to the southern lakes region, with snowmobile trails, hiking trails and skiing.

Highlights This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has 12 acres of land and a three-bay garage for all of your recreational vehicles

3,700 SF of living space includes a private area above the garage that could be configured for a variety of work-from-home set-ups

Enjoy country living outside a friendly college town with quick access to lakes and downtown Portland

The 3,700 SF of living space includes an expansive, cloistered space above the heated, three-bay garage, a back deck and plentiful windows for all day sunlight. With over 12 acres of mostly open land as well, there’s options for almost any creative vision. With town approval, the property could be subdivided and the home could be set up with an office suite, auxiliary dwelling unit or even undergo renovations to become a duplex.

With so many options right in between the beauty of nature and dynamic culture of the city, this home exemplifies how Maine life should be.

61 Barstow Rd. is listed at $490,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. In this unique moment in time, the Ranellos can provide swift, safe services for buyers and sellers. Contact them today at 207- 838-1651 or [email protected].

