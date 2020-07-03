Enclave of Scarborough’s recent “Wear it Wednesday” theme included a “red white and blue Thank You Parade” for the Scarborough Police and Fire Department.

According to Enclave associates, “It goes without saying, our local first responders do one heck of a job.”

Posters were decorated by Enclave residents and associates, and balloons and streamers were tied on their company vehicles. According to the communities Lifestyles Director, this was only the second social distance outing in months since CDC COVID-19 regulations. The parade included cheer poms, a cow bell and a megaphone as Enclave workers cruised and honked around the new police/fire building. Enclaves spunky group were greeted by Scarborough Police Department’s, Sgt. Steve Thibodeau, and Deputy Fire EMS Chief, Rich Kindeland. First Responders were also gifted the posters, a box of assorted candies, and Director of Dining Services Guy Larochelle’s, “oven-ready pudding chocolate chip cookies.” Enclave was inspired to do this parade to thank SPD and SFD for what they do each day to keep the town of Scarborough and their residents safe.

