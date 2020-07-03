Kathy Biberstein is a dynamo. With vision and a healthy dose of pragmatism her modus operandi is achievement toward the future. For example, in the 1970s, when our country was engulfed in the oil crisis, Kathy was starting her career as a lead engineer for General Motors’ first electric vehicle.
The first in her family to graduate college, Kathy eventually became a pioneering lawyer, championing health care, climate and economic policy as a director of the World Economic Forum, later becoming an international biotechnology executive. Through working transnationally, Kathy has honed her ability to transcend divergent beliefs and backgrounds with finesse and compassion. Kathy is curious and brilliant and she is always excited to listen and engage with new ideas. She brings new skills to Augusta, driving Maine toward a prosperous future.
If you want an agent of action in the Statehouse, support Kathy Biberstein on July 14.
Susana Hancock
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: July 3
-
Coastal Journal
Sande’s Picks: New Mexican food truck, restaurant coming to Brunswick
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: There’s a sound case for protecting right whales
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: Homelessness in the southern Midcoast through the lens of COVID-19
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Finding new ways to dream