Kathy Biberstein is a dynamo. With vision and a healthy dose of pragmatism her modus operandi is achievement toward the future. For example, in the 1970s, when our country was engulfed in the oil crisis, Kathy was starting her career as a lead engineer for General Motors’ first electric vehicle.

The first in her family to graduate college, Kathy eventually became a pioneering lawyer, championing health care, climate and economic policy as a director of the World Economic Forum, later becoming an international biotechnology executive. Through working transnationally, Kathy has honed her ability to transcend divergent beliefs and backgrounds with finesse and compassion. Kathy is curious and brilliant and she is always excited to listen and engage with new ideas. She brings new skills to Augusta, driving Maine toward a prosperous future.

If you want an agent of action in the Statehouse, support Kathy Biberstein on July 14.

Susana Hancock

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: