Sari Greene has the right combination of the attributes needed to represent the communities of Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth and South Portland in the Maine Senate.

She is an entrepreneur, business leader and active volunteer in many service-oriented organizations. In addition to her competence, service attitude and transparence, I like her high energy level and the way she interacts with people. She is highly rational, inclusive and fair minded. She thinks through the consequences of decisions and behavior and finds the best workable solutions.

The next Legislature will be charged with responding to the pandemic, recovering and developing the economy and healing the rifts in our social fabric. That takes competent, courageous, compassionate and upright people. People who have a true service attitude. Sari has what it takes. I urge you to vote for Sari in the July Democratic primary and then again in November.

Laurenz Schmidt

Scarborough

