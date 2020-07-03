I was recently thrilled to learn that the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change and a host of other organizations took a clear stand and called for a boycott of Facebook advertising. For years, Facebook has been a platform for white supremacists to propagate hate, and spread racism and anti-Semitism.

The #StopHateForProfit Movement asks advertisers “to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July.” As far as I can tell, the first to step up and boycott Facebook advertising here in Maine are Sam Zager, M.D., candidate for the Democratic nomination in House District 41 in Portland, and renewable-energy leader ReVision Energy of South Portland. Dr. Zager’s and ReVision’s leadership on this issue shows their commitment to equality and justice for all, and that they are willing to disadvantage themselves in order to highlight important American values.

It’s time for others in Maine and the nation to join the call to stop hate, and put the needed pressure on Facebook. As CEO of Gateway Community Services of Maine, which provides support and opportunities for immigrant, refugee and asylee community members, I believe it’s our responsibility to use our individual privileges and the power of our private and public institutions to bring about the change we want to see happen.

Racism cannot be fought by merely being sympathetic to equality; we should fight racism with every tool at our disposal. It’s time to #StopHateForProfit.

Abdullahi Ali

CEO and founder, Gateway Community Services of Maine

Portland

