High-speed internet is a must for older adults across Maine. I am an older Saco resident and coordinator of Age Friendly Saco’s Technology Helpers Program, which helps older adults expand their knowledge and use of technology.
Because I have internet, I feel safer in my home. Through Alexa and digital devices, I can see visitors before I open the door, turn on lights before I enter a room, set timers and alarms, receive appointment reminders, contact my family in an emergency and more.
Internet access is essential during this pandemic. Because older adults have a greater need to stay at home, they are more likely to experience isolation and loneliness. Internet access can facilitate connections with friends, family and community services through videoconference conversations.
I would like older adults across our whole state to have the benefits of internet access that are so accessible to me in southern Maine. It’s only fair. Please support Question 1, the broadband expansion bond.
Donna Beveridge
Saco
