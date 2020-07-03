Sharon Marie Brasfield Ward 1943 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Sharon Marie Brasfield Ward, 76 of Brunswick, died peacefully on June 27, 2020 of natural causes. Sharon was born in Riverside, Calif. to Odis Phelps and Lillian Elizabeth Brasfield. Sharon is survived by her children, JoAnn Harrison (Leigh), Danial Steinhour (Elise), Cindy Riley, Jaretta Ward, Gary Ward, Elizabeth Hunsinger (Keith) and Charlee Middleton (Tait); 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Brasfield and sister, Dovie Higginbotham; along with many nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Cora. She will be deeply missed by those that loved her. Rest in peace, Mom. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

