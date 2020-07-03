El Rodeo is coming in about three weeks to 238 Bath Road (in front of Lowe’s). It will be a full-service restaurant occupying the site of the former Pizza Hut. The menu will be similar to the one at the South Portland location on Western Avenue, including traditional Tex-Mex fare such as enchiladas, carne asada, carnitas and chimichangas, with prices ranging from $9 for lunch to $22 for ribeye steak during dinner. For the next few weeks Mexican street food will be served from a food truck adjacent to the new restaurant. The menu will be limited to tacos, burritos, quesadillas and a variety of sides and toppings. Umbrellas in the parking area shade colorful picnic tables. The owner, Bardo Nachez, is from the Guadalajara area and is focusing on authenticity in his food offerings.

Culinary News

Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St., Bath, continues to host cooking classes but, you guessed it, they are now virtual. On July 7, Polish Cooking will be offered at a cost of $35 and includes instructions, a shopping list and recipes. Participants also receive a 10% discount valid for the week before and after the class. To reserve and pay call 443-1402. See acooksemporium.com/events/ for details on this and other classes; in-person classes are scheduled to resume in September.

Chef Stef Maine’s menu for July is on her website, chefstefmaine.com, with items available for delivery by calling 504-4685 or emailing [email protected] The menu includes sautéed scallops, Mediterranean salad, pesto baked haddock and citrus baked chicken, among other items. Prices for entrees are $10 or $15 a serving.

The School House 1913 in Harpswell is bringing back the “Schoolhouse Smokehouse” for the Fourth of July. It is offering barbecued pork, ribs, chicken and brisket, along with many complementary side dishes. The BBQ menu is available through Saturday, July 4, in addition to the regular menu while it lasts.

Tao Yuan at 22 Pleasant St. in Brunswick is closed until September, but the Zao Ze Café Pop-up will be available for pick-up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed online prior to arrival at order.ehungry.com/Tao-Yuan-Restaurant/order.

Pick your own strawberries at Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The cost is $2.95 a pound, with a senior discount on Wednesdays. 688-4539. Cash, checks and cards accepted.

Aug. 7

Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Dive., New Gloucester, is continuing the Graze summer dining series. This event features food from Snell Family Farm and beverages from Fore River Brewing. Service begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a four-course small plate dinner. Because of the pandemic, dinner will be plated rather than family style. Tickets are $75/person on Eventbrite.

Sept. 19

Pints on the Pier, Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m., $38 plus ticket fee at Eventbrite. Includes samples from Maine Brewers.

