The NFL team in Washington said Friday they were beginning a thorough review of the its controversial “Redskins” nickname, a stunning step that came just one day after a prominent corporate sponsor called for a change and after years of refusing to consider such a move.

The team offered few details of what the review will entail, but one person familiar with the discussions between team owner Daniel Snyder, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials said that the review is expected to result in a new team name.

“You know where this leads,” the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They’re working on that process (of changing the name). It will end with a new name. Dan has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks.”

In the team statement, it said the review “formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.” No timeline for the review or any changes has been announced.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in the statement.

In a prepared statement, Goodell expressed the league’s support for the team’s review.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said in a written statement.

While the team statement made no specific mention of a name change, the review could be seen as a first step toward a move the organization – and Snyder, specifically – has long resisted. There has been growing momentum for a change in weeks, and on Thursday FedEx, a longtime sponsor and naming-rights sponsor of the team’s home stadium, issued a one sentence statement calling for a change. Fred Smith, the FedEx chief executive, is a minority owner of the team.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the Memphis-based company said.

Investors and shareholders have been applying pressure on the team’s corporate sponsors, including Nike and PepsiCo.

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

While Nike has yet to make a public statement, the company removed Washington team merchandise from its online store Thursday.

Snyder has long said the team name was a source of pride, honoring the heritage of Native Americans, and has vowed it would never be changed.

“We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind,” the team said in its statement Friday.

