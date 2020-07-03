SCARBOROUGH — On June 25, police arrested Christopher Dimastrantonio, 31, of West Bath in connection with robberies at Mardens and PetSmart, both in Scarborough.

He appeared in Portland Maine Unified Court on June 26 and was charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of violating conditions of release andone count of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

On June 20, Scarborough Police responded to a robbery at Mardens on the Payne Road. During that time a masked male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier, threatening the use of a firearm, according to Scarborough police. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

In addition, on June 24, Scarborough Police responded to a robbery at PetSmart on Gallery Boulevard. During that time a masked male entered the store and demanded money from the cashier, threatening the use of a firearm, police said. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers from Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook Police in making the arrest.

