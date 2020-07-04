Anne Carney is truly the only candidate for the Maine Senate in the Democratic primary in District 29 (Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Higgins Beach) who has a decades-long, consistent, lived expression of the values and experience that we desperately need during the current health, employment and education crises, as well as the planning of Maine’s future.
Anne’s commitment to public service is evident in her years of volunteerism: in public schools; actively conserving and protecting the environment; and for eight years, providing pro bono legal services to low-income Mainers regarding employment issues.
We are fortunate to have had her leadership and representation in her role as our current representative. We will continue our good fortune by voting for Anne Carney for Maine Senate on July 14.
Georgia Deveres
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 4
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Carney’s values, experience right for District 29
-
Local & State
As workplaces reopen, Maine parents scramble for child care made scarce by pandemic
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Grant is the school advocate Portland needs in Augusta
-
Local & State
Young filmmakers in Portland turn friendship into activism
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.