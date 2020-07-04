Anne Carney is truly the only candidate for the Maine Senate in the Democratic primary in District 29 (Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Higgins Beach) who has a decades-long, consistent, lived expression of the values and experience that we desperately need during the current health, employment and education crises, as well as the planning of Maine’s future.

Anne’s commitment to public service is evident in her years of volunteerism: in public schools; actively conserving and protecting the environment; and for eight years, providing pro bono legal services to low-income Mainers regarding employment issues.

We are fortunate to have had her leadership and representation in her role as our current representative. We will continue our good fortune by voting for Anne Carney for Maine Senate on July 14.

Georgia Deveres

South Portland

