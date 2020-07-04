On July 14, please join me in supporting incumbent Ed Crockett in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 43, which covers North Deering and a portion of Falmouth.

Ed is a longtime friend and neighbor who grew up and raised his family in Portland, and he very much understands the needs of our district.

Although Ed grew up in poverty, through hard work and degrees from the University of Maine and Boston College, he worked his way up to become president of Capt’n Eli’s Soda, a great local brand. Based in part on his background, Ed has focused on ensuring good-quality jobs and affordable education for all.

Refreshingly, Ed makes decisions based on facts and input from constituents. So, if you are frustrated with politics as usual, Ed Crockett is a welcome change.

That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Ed Crockett for Maine House in Falmouth and North Deering.

Jim Cohen

former mayor

Portland

