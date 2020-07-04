Portland Public Schools face challenges and opportunities that are unique in our state. Because of this, we need a strong representative in Augusta who will fight for our district and its students. As former Maine Democratic Party chair and father of two daughters in our public schools, Ben Grant has the professional and personal experience to be the advocate Portland needs.

His positions represent bold policies that address inequity and strengthen public education in Portland and across the state, such as increasing social-emotional supports and reducing standardized testing. His work as a lawyer representing unions and workers has prepared him to make good on his plan to expand teacher bargaining rights, and his past efforts to save teachers’ jobs convince me that he will succeed in his plan to raise teacher pay.

Ben Grant is the education candidate. I urge you to join me in voting for him for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 41.

John Thibodeau

Equity in Portland Schools

Portland

