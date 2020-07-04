LEWISTON – Linwood Kelley Sr. 75, of Bridgton, passed away June 27, 2020, with his son, Linwood Jr. and Evelyn by his side.Linwood was born in Bath on Feb. 27, 1945 to the late Maude Lee Leighton, and father, Frank Kelley.Linwood is survived by his son, Linwood Jr. and wife Evelyn of Bridgton; sister Lilly Adams of Portland; and 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Roberta, who passed in 2011 and he missed her badly; brother, Donald; son Timothy Sr., daughter, Denise Nelson.Linwood worked for Allen Storage and owned Kelley’s Rubbish and Moving for many years. A service will be held at a later date.

