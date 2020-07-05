Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said two players out of 60 tested turned up positive for the novel coronavirus.

Martinez said the two players took their tests Wednesday before reporting to Nationals Park and that some are still awaiting their results. Reliever Sean Doolittle minutes earlier lamented not having his COVID-19 test results back from Friday and implored baseball to “clean this up.”

Doolittle, who was part of Washington’s World Series-winning team last season, said he’s still debating whether to play this season, weighing safety concerns and physical and mental health. The 33-year-old said the Nationals still haven’t received the respirator masks they were told were coming and expressed concerns about the situation.

WHITE SOX: Two Chicago players tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, the team said.

The team said that the two unidentified players are asymptomatic, and contact tracing for both was conducted. They are being monitored by team medical staff and will receive follow-up testing in the coming days.

They will be allowed to return to baseball activities after they test negative twice and pass other appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

The White Sox said both players requested privacy, meaning the team isn’t able to comment further.

ATHLETICS: Oakland’a first full-squad workout was pushed back from Sunday following the July 4 holiday given the club hadn’t received results from position player intake testing done Friday, according to General Manager David Forst.

“We all know that being flexible and adjusting to the unknowns is going to be part of everything we do this season,” Forst said.

Manager Bob Melvin is eager to get everybody on the field together at the Coliseum while understanding he must be flexible during this fluid time.

‘“It feels like we’re five days behind with position players,” said Melvin, who has slated the first live batting practice during a longer workout Tuesday.

ANGELS: Left-hander Andrew Heaney is expected to make his first Opening Day start for the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed his choice before the Angels’ third workout of summer camp. Los Angeles is expected to open the season July 24.

The 29-year-old Heaney will be the Angels’ fourth different opening day starter in four years. He went 4-6 last season with a 4.91 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 95 1/3 innings while missing time with injuries to his left elbow and shoulder.

